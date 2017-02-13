Big Brother Naija: Host Ebuka causes commotion on Twitter with his ‘protruding’ penis [PHOTOS]

Posted February 13, 2017 11:11 am by Comments

Big Brother Naija: Host Ebuka causes commotion on Twitter with his ‘protruding’ penis [PHOTOS]
ebuka1

Host of the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Sunday night broke the internet after he appeared on stage with a little extra bulge in his pants. His wardrobe malfunction has become the trending topic on Twitter as several fans called him out, while others commended him for the ‘distraction. The […]

Big Brother Naija: Host Ebuka causes commotion on Twitter with his ‘protruding’ penis [PHOTOS]

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. BBNaija Host, Ebuka Comes On Air With A Bulge In His Trousers, Sets Twitter Agog Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was the number trending topic on Twitter this evening after he came on stage to host the Big...
  2. Big Brother Naija: Former housemate, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, named host Big Brother Naija reality show starts Sunday, January 22, at 7pm and will run for 11 weeks. The post Big...
  3. Photos Of Pretty Married Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty, Getting Wild & Naughty Photos Of Married Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty, Getting Wild & Naughty These are photos of Big Brother Naija’s ‘most...
  4. ‘My lover is kissing other men in Big Brother Naija’ Mobola Sadiq A Twitter user, Ekwelike Stanley, who claimed to be the lover of one of the housemates in Big...
  5. The ‘Most Beautiful’ Big Brother Naija Housemate, Gifty Is Married (Photos) Anambra state born Big brother Naija house mate, Gifty, who seems to be the ‘finest’ in the house and always...
  6. Big Brother Naija : 3 Housemates up for eviction Miyonse, Efe and Soma have been nominated for eviction on Sunday from the on-going Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show....
  7. Photo of Soma and Miyonse after they got evicted from Big Brother Naija Last night, Soma and Miyonse became the first housemates to be evicted fro the Big Brother House. The host Ebuka...
  8. Photos Of Big Brother Naija Ex Housemates, Soma And Miyonse On Media Tour Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Soma and Miyonse who were evicted last week have already started their media tour in...
  9. Nigerians Think Big Brother Naija Thin Tall Tony Looks Like Diego Costa (Pics) Less than 20 minutes since he got into the Big Brother Nigeria house, housemate Thin Tall Tony is already trending....
  10. Big Brother Naija: Nigerians react to show holding in South-Africa By Emmanuel Okogba Nigerians as we know have always lent their voices/opinions on national and international issues when the need...

< YOHAIG home