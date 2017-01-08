Boko Haram attacks military location in Damaturu, kills captain, 5 Soldiers

Posted January 8, 2017 5:11 pm by Comments

Boko Haram attacks military location in Damaturu, kills captain, 5 Soldiers
army-ambushed

Boko Haram insurgents group has attacked a military location in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital on Saturday, killing five soldiers and a Captain in the process. Soldiers in Damaturu confirmed the development to our Correspondent on Sunday, saying they lost the officers after Boko Haram militants attacked the 27 Task Force Brigade located in Buni […]

Boko Haram attacks military location in Damaturu, kills captain, 5 Soldiers

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Boko Haram kills two Cameroonian soldiers Boko Haram’s gunmen at the weekend killed two Cameroonian soldiers in fighting that also left three militants dead, military officers...
  2. Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Military Location In Northern Borno  Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked a 119 Battalion Nigerian Army location at Mallam Fatori, northern Borno state. According to...
  3. Soldiers, hunters mobilise after Boko Haram attacks Yobe Boko Haram militants on Thursday night invaded Buni Yadi in Yobe State, a security source told our correspondent on the telephone. The...
  4. Boko Haram targets army brigade in Yobe Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday evening attacked an Army brigade in Buni Yadi, Yobe State. Confirming the attack, the spokesman...
  5. Boko Haram kills 7 soldiers in Niger Republic Military authorities in Niger have confirmed that 7 of their soldiers have been killed and 8 others wounded by Boko...
  6. Military Kills Four Boko Haram Terrorists, Capture One In Yobe Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed four members of the Boko Haram terrorists with the capture of one in...
  7. Boko Haram stage deadly attacks on soldiers Boko Haram fighters attacked Nigerian troops early on Monday, the army said, after two suspected suicide bombers were shot dead...
  8. Boko Haram invades Niger military base, kills soldiers Boko Haram militias have killed several soldiers in Dosso community in Niger. A security source, who confided in our correspondent...
  9. Nigerian Army Kills Boko Haram Spy In Borno The patrol team of 157 Task Force Battalion, 7 Brigade, on Monday ambushed and killed a Boko Haram terrorist spy...
  10. Boko Haram kills 12 military officers, civilians, wounds 30 in Borno, Kaduna NIGERIAN Army authorities have confirmed the killing of its officer, seven soldiers and four civilians while 18 other soldiers and...

< YOHAIG home