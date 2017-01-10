Boko Haram suicide bombers now disguise as visitors, strangers – Army
The Nigerian Army has advised members of the public to be cautious of how they entertain strangers. It said Boko Haram suicide bombers now disguised as guests. Disclosing this in a statement on Monday, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Maiduguri, Borno State, Colonel Mustapha Anka, advised residents to report any suspicious person […]
Boko Haram suicide bombers now disguise as visitors, strangers – Army
What do you think?