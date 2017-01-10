Boko Haram suicide bombers now disguise as visitors, strangers – Army

Posted January 10, 2017 5:11 am by Comments

Boko Haram suicide bombers now disguise as visitors, strangers – Army
Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army has advised members of the public to be cautious of how they entertain strangers. It said Boko Haram suicide bombers now disguised as guests. Disclosing this in a statement on Monday, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Maiduguri, Borno State, Colonel Mustapha Anka, advised residents to report any suspicious person […]

Boko Haram suicide bombers now disguise as visitors, strangers – Army

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Suicide bombers have a deadly new tactic, warns Army The Nigerian Army has advised members of the public to be on guard as suicide bombers have devised a new method...
  2. Boko Haram plans to use beggars for suicide attacks – Army NAN The Theater Command of Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army on Friday alerted Borno residents on a planned...
  3. Press release: Suicide bombers attacking residence – Nigerian Army The Nigerian Army is drawing the attention of the general public to the recent trend used by desperate remnants of Boko Haram...
  4. Suicide bombers now knock on doors, detonates vests The Nigerian Army has advised members of the public to be wary as suicide bombers have devised a new method...
  5. Boko Haram attacks Maiduguri with female suicide bombers Kayode Idowu The terrorist sect, Boko Haram has left people in troubled Maiduguri anxious and frightened after unleashing female suicide...
  6. Boko Haram Now Attacking Private Residences – Nigerian Army Warns Terrorist group adopts new strategy of attacking residences in wave of attacksThe Nigerian army has issued a warning to Nigerians...
  7. Army Kill Female Suicide Bombers In Maiduguri The Nigerian Army has gunned down three female suicide bombers around Maiduguri in the early hours of Friday. According to...
  8. Army intercepts two suicide bombers in Borno The Nigerian Army on Friday said it had averted another blast in Borno following the interception of two suspected suicide...
  9. Boko Haram Now Disguise As Lunatics- Nigerian Army The Nigerian Army has warned the public to beware of lunatics as Boko Haram insurgents now disguise as mad men...
  10. Female bombers now disguise as men —Military The Nigerian Military yesterday said that it has discovered that female Boko Haram bombers now disguise in men’s clothing to...

< YOHAIG home