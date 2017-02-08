BREAKING: Osinbajo finally sends Onnoghen’s name to senate for confirmation as substantive CJN
The Presidency has finally bowed to pressure from Nigerians by nominating Walter Onnoghen as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN. The decision was announced on the twitter handle of the Presidency @NGRPresident on Wednesday. According to the tweet, “Hon. Justice W.S. Onnoghen’s name has been sent to the Senate for confirmation as the next […]
