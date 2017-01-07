BREAKING: Pastor Adeboye retires as General Overseer of RCCG, Obayemi named successor

Posted January 7, 2017 1:11 pm by Comments

BREAKING: Pastor Adeboye retires as General Overseer of RCCG, Obayemi named successor
image

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Just last year, the church slammed those calling for the 74-year-old to retire as head of RCCG. Pastor Johnson Odesola, Special Assistant to Pastor Adeboye on Administration and Personnel, said at the time that the church’s constitution […]

BREAKING: Pastor Adeboye retires as General Overseer of RCCG, Obayemi named successor

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Stop Match-Making ‘Brothers And Sisters’ – Pastor Adeboye Warns RCCG Pastors General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has banned Pastors in the church from...
  2. RCCG retires 20 senior pastors, ordains 9170 deacons Femi Anjorin Pastor EA Adeboye, General Overseer of RCCG The Redeemed Christian Church of God has announced the retirement of...
  3. Pastor Adeboye Urges FG To Emulate Obiano’s Diversification Programme The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has called on President Muhammadu...
  4. Buhari receives Rccg geneal overseer President Buhari receives in Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Statehouse on Tuesday....
  5. Pastor Adeboye’s vision for men – Pastor Balogun The phenomenal growth of the Redeemed Christian Church of God(RCCG) would seem to have provoked a new dispensation for men...
  6. Pastor Aribisala’s misguided missile on Pastor Adeboye – RCCG Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye is a focused Christian and a man of God. He has no time, neither for those...
  7. Stop Paying Offering To RCCG, Pastor Adeboye Tells “Sinners” Revered clergy, Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) says any member not in right standing...
  8. Adeboye visits family of murdered RCCG evangelist The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has visited the home of...
  9. New Auditorium: Adeboye begs members to donate to RCCG Olufemi Anjorin Pastor EA Adeboye, General Overseer of RCCG oye Paster E.A. Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church...
  10. RCCG’s security man docked for impersonating Pastor Adeboye A security man with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Awobola Babatunde, who allegedly opened a bank account in the...

< YOHAIG home