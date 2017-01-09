Buhari appoints new commissioners for immigration, prisons, others

Buhari appoints new commissioners for immigration, prisons, others
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of retired Major-Gen. Emmanuel Bassey and Mr Ado Ja’afar as Commissioners for the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB). The acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido on Monday in Abuja, made the announcement in a statement in Monday. Bassey is a retired […]

Buhari appoints new commissioners for immigration, prisons, others

