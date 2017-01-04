Buhari is seriously sick, cabals have hijacked his government – Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa
Activist lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, says a group of cabals have hijacked the Presidency owing to the alleged ill health of President Muhammadu Buhari. The Lagos based lawyer claimed that the cabal are in control of all critical national issues even to the exclusion of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. Adegboruwa, in a statement made available […]
