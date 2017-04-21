Buhari sends name of US-trained Professor, Momoh for senate confirmation as NERC Chairman
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the name of Professor James Momoh to the senate for confirmation as the Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Commission, NERC. Momoh is a Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science; and Director of Energy Services and Controls at Howard University, United States of America, USA. A statement sent to DAILY […]
Buhari sends name of US-trained Professor, Momoh for senate confirmation as NERC Chairman
What do you think?