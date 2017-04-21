President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the name of Professor James Momoh to the senate for confirmation as the Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Commission, NERC. Momoh is a Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science; and Director of Energy Services and Controls at Howard University, United States of America, USA. A statement sent to DAILY […]

Buhari sends name of US-trained Professor, Momoh for senate confirmation as NERC Chairman