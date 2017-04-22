Buhari to Nigerians?: Allah answered your prayers for my health

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday declared that Allah has answered the prayers of Nigerians concerning his health. The President made the remark in his condolences delivered by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, to the family of a prominent Kano State businessman, Alhaji Audu Adahama. In a statement by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media […]

