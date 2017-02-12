Buhari’s health: Great nations don’t wish their leaders dead – Ex-EFCC boss, Waziri
A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mrs. Farida Waziri, has called on Nigerians to desist from politicizing the medical trip of President Muhammadu Buhari. She said, instead of making crude statement about the President’s health, they should learn the habit of praying and encouraging him. According to her, the current […]
Buhari’s health: Great nations don’t wish their leaders dead – Ex-EFCC boss, Waziri
What do you think?