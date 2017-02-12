Buhari’s health: Presidential aides fair enough to Nigerians – Yakassai

February 12, 2017

image

A former Political adviser to ex-President Shehu Shagari, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has told Nigerians to be contented with what they are told about President Muhammadu’s health issues by the presidential aides. Yakassai believes the presidency has been fair enough with the amount of information given to the public concerning Buhari’s health. According to him, “In […]

