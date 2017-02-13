Buhari’s School Feeding Programme: Over 1m pupil to be fed this week

feeding-programme

The Presidency on Monday disclosed that over 1m school pupils will be fed this week while 11,775 cooks have been engaged under its Homegrown School Feeding Programme across the nation. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande made the disclosure on Monday during a media update on […]

