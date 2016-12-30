Cameroonian cook who stabbed soon-to-be bride to death arraigned in Lagos court

The Lagos state Police Command on Thursday arraigned a 21-year-old Cameroonian, Ledjou Kouemou, before an Ebute Metta Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly stabbing his soon-to-be bride boss, Dayo Adeleke, to death. The prosecuting counsel, Chinalu Uwadione, said Ledjou was arraigned on a one count charge of murder. Uwadionw told the court that the accused stabbed […]

