Compel El-Rufai to produce herdsmen he paid to stop killing Christians – Apostle Suleman dares Buhari

Compel El-Rufai to produce herdsmen he paid to stop killing Christians – Apostle Suleman dares Buhari
General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has asked the Federal Government to compel Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to produce Fulani herdsmen to whom money was paid. He said this would disabuse the minds of Nigerians that Christians were not the target of President Muhammadu’s administration. In a statement issued by […]

Compel El-Rufai to produce herdsmen he paid to stop killing Christians – Apostle Suleman dares Buhari

