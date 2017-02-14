Corruption: FG begins verification of real owners of companies, businesses

Posted February 14, 2017 5:11 pm by Comments

Corruption: FG begins verification of real owners of companies, businesses
fg nigeria

In line with the anti-corruption crusade of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has revealed plans to introduce companies register that will show the real owners of investments and businesses in the country. His Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Comrade Salihu […]

Corruption: FG begins verification of real owners of companies, businesses

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Reps, NNPC, DPR begin verification of oil blocs owners ‘No fuel price increment now’ Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has denied reports of plans to increase fuel price. In...
  2. Nigeria Commits To Unveiling Owners Of Extractive Companies By 2020 Nigeria has set January 2017 timeline for the development of an actionable roadmap to unveil the real owners of extractive...
  3. Boroh begins overseas course verification exercise The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Deltta and Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig. General Paul Boroh...
  4. Nigeria pledges to expose true owners of businesses “The plan is to have a beneficial ownership register at the CAC, where details of owners of companies will be...
  5. FG Begins Verification Of Pensioners In Nigeria And Diaspora The Federal Government has commenced the verification of pensioners in the diaspora and its database of retirees in Nigeria. The...
  6. El-Rufai goes after ghost workers, begins biometric verification of civil servants The biometric verification exercise is scheduled to end on July 8. The post El-Rufai goes after ghost workers, begins biometric...
  7. Osun begins ‘verification’ of workers The Osun State government has directed workers to provide “necessary information about themselves to prove that they are genuine”. A ...
  8. Ghost workers: Kwara begins verification of schools   The Kwara State Government has commenced the verification of schools across the state in its on-going authentication of workers...
  9. Kaduna State Govt begins verification of workers on Wednesday Kaduna state The Kaduna State Government says it will on Wednesday begin the verification of the workers on its pay...
  10. Ghost Workers: Anambra Begins Civil Servants Verification Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has commenced the process of weeding out ghost and fraudulent workers in the state. Part...

< YOHAIG home