Corruption: FG begins verification of real owners of companies, businesses
In line with the anti-corruption crusade of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has revealed plans to introduce companies register that will show the real owners of investments and businesses in the country. His Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Comrade Salihu […]
Corruption: FG begins verification of real owners of companies, businesses
What do you think?