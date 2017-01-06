Court orders banks to ‘temporarily’ hand over $153.3m Diezani fund to FG

Court orders banks to ‘temporarily’ hand over $153.3m Diezani fund to FG
Diezani

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the sum of $ 153,310,000, which embattled former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueze, allegedly embezzled from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and stored in three banks in the country. It was alleged that out of the allegedly stolen $ 153.3m, a sum of […]

Court orders banks to ‘temporarily’ hand over $ 153.3m Diezani fund to FG

