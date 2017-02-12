Delta-based cleric dedicates first child after 30 years of marriage
After thirty years of barrenness, the General Overseer of Glorious Salvation Ark of God Ministry in Efurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Pastor Solomon Eferaha and his wife, Mrs. Florence, on Sunday dedicated their first child, Samuel Ewomazino Eferaha. Like the Biblical Samuel, the little Samuel Ewomazino was born December 15, 2016, after […]
Delta-based cleric dedicates first child after 30 years of marriage
What do you think?