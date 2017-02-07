Desist from awarding contracts – Wike warns Road Maintanance Board
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned new appointees into the board of Rivers Road Maintenance Agency not to award contracts. Wike said flouting the order will lead to their immediate sack. He issued the warning while inaugurating the new Rivers Road Maintenance Agency at Government House, Port Harcourt. He advised the chairman and members […]
Desist from awarding contracts – Wike warns Road Maintanance Board
What do you think?