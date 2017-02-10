Double trouble: CCT okays charges against Ngwuta, Ademola

Justice Adeniyi Ademola

The Charges of non-declaration of assets and false asset declaration preferred against Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta (Supreme Court) and Justice Adeniyi Ademola (Federal High Court, Abuja) has been approved by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). According to a statement signed by the tribunal’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ibraheem AL-Hassan, the charges were […]

