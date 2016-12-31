DSS arrests gangs of kidnappers, terrorists planning New Year bombings

Posted December 31, 2016 3:11 am by Comments

DSS arrests gangs of kidnappers, terrorists planning New Year bombings
DSS 2

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has made several arrests of elements posing serious threats to national security. In a statement by its spokesman, Tony Opuiyo, the DSS noted that following offensive against kidnappers and other criminals, the Service apprehended the trio of Abubakar Musa, Ismail Musa and Suleiman Mainarara on 29th November, […]

DSS arrests gangs of kidnappers, terrorists planning New Year bombings

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. DSS smashes kidnap gangs, fraudsters, terrorists The Directorate of State Services has reported various successes in smashing criminal gangs, including kidnappers, fraudsters and Boko Haram terrorists....
  2. Terrorists planning mass bombings during Ramadan – DHQ Fidelis Soriwei The Defence Headquarters has raised the alarm that the members of the Boko Haram sect are planning large-scale...
  3. DSS launches offensive against kidnappers, terrorists DSS operatives The Department of State Services (DSS) has pledged to sustain its offensive against kidnappers and terrorists in the...
  4. DSS nabs 20 terrorists, kidnappers in 2 weeks As part of its commitment towards improving security across the country, the Department of State Services, DSS said it has...
  5. Nigeria “arrests” top Niger Delta militant, notorious kidnappers, deadly terrorists The suspects were arrested in a nationwide sweep. The post Nigeria “arrests” top Niger Delta militant, notorious kidnappers, deadly terrorists...
  6. DSS Smashes Kidnap Gangs, Arrests Boko Haram IED Specialist The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday said it had smashed several kidnap gangs and terrorist elements in recent operations...
  7. DSS arrests ISIS recruiter, other terrorists Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The Department of State Service said in Abuja on Tuesday that it had arrested a recruiter for the...
  8. Don’t issue passport to terrorists, kidnappers – NIS boss Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Martin Abeshi has warned Nigeria Immigration Service personnel against issuing passports to terrorists,...
  9. Navy arrests 10 oil thieves, kidnappers in Delta Ten suspects, including one suspected kidnapper and nine oil thieves, were on Friday paraded by the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS)...
  10. Army arrests producers of fake National ID cards for Boko Haram terrorists The Nigerian Army said on Thursday that it had arrested two business center operators in Maiduguri who allegedly produced fake...

< YOHAIG home