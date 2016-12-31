DSS arrests gangs of kidnappers, terrorists planning New Year bombings
The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has made several arrests of elements posing serious threats to national security. In a statement by its spokesman, Tony Opuiyo, the DSS noted that following offensive against kidnappers and other criminals, the Service apprehended the trio of Abubakar Musa, Ismail Musa and Suleiman Mainarara on 29th November, […]
DSS arrests gangs of kidnappers, terrorists planning New Year bombings
What do you think?