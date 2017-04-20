El-Rufai hugs Buhari in day time, stings him at night – Shehu Sani

Posted April 20, 2017 9:11 am by Comments

El-Rufai hugs Buhari in day time, stings him at night – Shehu Sani

The senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District has described the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as a betrayer and ingrate for trying to belittle the current government and its national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Sani, who doubles as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, said a recent comment by El Rufai where […]

El-Rufai hugs Buhari in day time, stings him at night – Shehu Sani

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Punish el-Rufai for firing missile at Buhari, Shehu Sani tells APC SHEHU SANI, senator representing Kaduna central, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) should punish Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna governor, for leaking...
  2. Governors have no right to criticize Buhari – Shehu Sani The Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign and Domestic Debts, Senator Shehu Sani, has said that State Governors have no moral...
  3. Why Gov El-Rufai and I fell apart -Shehu Sani The Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, says the relationship between him and Governor Nasir el-Rufai, has broken...
  4. You are worse in your own space of governance- Senator Shehu Sani reacts to El-Rufai’s controversial memo to Pres Buhari Senator Shehu Sani who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the senate, has reacted to the controversial memo governor Nasir...
  5. Buhari uses deodorants to fight corruption in Presidency – Shehu Sani The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North-East, Sen. Shehu Sani, has accused President...
  6. INTERVIEW: Why I’m fighting Governor El-Rufai — Shehu Sani Shehu Sani, a senator, speaks about federal lawmakers jumbo pay and his disagreement with his state governor, Nasir El-Rufai The...
  7. El-Rufai under fire over anti-Southwest, Tinubu comment KADUNA State Governor Nasir El-Rufai was under fire yesterday for denigrating the contributions of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his...
  8. Sen Shehu Sani lauds China’s Communist Party model ABUJA—Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign and Domestic Debts, Senator Shehu Sani, has praised the Communist Party of China, CPC, describing...
  9. Shehu Sani begs Governor El-Rufai to reconsider demolishing Gbagyi Villa The senator also set up a three-member committee to look into the plight of the Fulani cattle breeders The post...
  10. Ethnic champions are threatening Nigeria’s unity—Shehu Sani Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt, Mallam  Shehu Sani said Friday that ethnic champions with passion...

< YOHAIG home