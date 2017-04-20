El-Rufai hugs Buhari in day time, stings him at night – Shehu Sani
The senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District has described the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as a betrayer and ingrate for trying to belittle the current government and its national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Sani, who doubles as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, said a recent comment by El Rufai where […]
El-Rufai hugs Buhari in day time, stings him at night – Shehu Sani
What do you think?