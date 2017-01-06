El-Rufai threatened to beat me up – APC vice-chairman, Abdul-Kadir

Posted January 6, 2017 9:11 pm by Comments

El-Rufai threatened to beat me up – APC vice-chairman, Abdul-Kadir
el-rufai1

The National Vice-Chairman (North West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Inuwa Abdul-Kadir, has claimed that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, are planning to assault him over party matters in their respective states. Abdul-Kadir also said El-Rufai had threatened to beat him up […]

El-Rufai threatened to beat me up – APC vice-chairman, Abdul-Kadir

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. APC Vice Chairman resigns Malam Musa Adamu, the Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, has resigned. Adamu, who is...
  2. Governor El-Rufai Reinstates Kaduna North Chairman Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has reinstated the interim chairman of Kaduna North Local Government Council, Ahmed Kurfi, who...
  3. El-Rufai suspends Kaduna North LG chairman The suspension is to enable the government investigate the role of the chairman in unauthorized activities in the land recovery...
  4. Now, Gov. el-Rufai should eat the humble pie Among chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who since the party took over the Presidency and many state governorship...
  5. Heads Of Ministries Brief El-Rufai On State Of Affairs In Kaduna Heads of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies are in a closed door meeting with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai,...
  6. El Rufai ‘insults’ Osinbajo – déjà vu ALL is not well between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the man widely referred to as the “unofficial vice president”,...
  7. Thugs attack Ekiti APC chairman, beat 82-year-old mother The orgy of pre-election violence continued in Ekiti State with the attack on the immediate past caretaker Chairman of Irepodun/Ifelodun...
  8. Gunmen abduct former vice chairman of Delta LG Former vice chairman of Patani local government area, Delta State, Mr. Paul Oge, was on Friday abducted by gunmen and...
  9. “Sheriff & Kashamu Want To Kill PDP To Ease El-Rufai, Amaechi Ticket”- Northern Group An umbrella body of youths in the North, Northern Youths Movement (NYM), has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,...
  10. Kaduna: El-Rufai Tasks Council Chairmen On Good Governance Governor Nasir El-Rufai has asked the interim council chairmen in Kaduna State to be good ambassadors of the ruling All...

< YOHAIG home