EU Vice president hails Prof Danbatta-led NCC on transparency

Umar Garba Danbatta

Vice President of the European Union Digital Single Market, Andrus-Ansip, has hailed the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, for the transparent manner it had handled the sale and management of Nigeria’s Spectrum. Andrus-Ansip noted that the commission under Prof. Danbatta was doing excellently. Speaking at a meeting that held over the week in the Abuja office […]

