Europa League: Manchester United beat Anderlecht to qualify for semi-final
Manchester United have qualified for the semi-final of the Europa League, following their 2-1 win over Anderlecht at Old Trafford on Thursday night. The first leg ended 1-1 in Belgium, with Jose Mourinho’s team needing an outright win in the return leg, to make the final four. Henrikh Mkhitaryan continued his fine goalscoring form in […]
Europa League: Manchester United beat Anderlecht to qualify for semi-final
What do you think?