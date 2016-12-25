Father forces 13-year-old daughter to marry her 56-year-old Islamic teacher in Kano
While the dust set by forceful child marriage in Nigeria is yet to settle, a Quranic School teacher in Kurna Babban Layi area of Kano State has reportedly perfected plans to marry off his 13-year-old daughter, Bilkisu, to his 56-year-old friend. The relatives of the teenager have called on the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and […]
