FG will employ youths involved in illegal crude oil refining – Osinbajo

Acting-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said the federal government has plans to engage youths of the Niger – Delta region who are involved in illegal refining of crude oil by employing them in the modular refineries the government will establish in the region. He disclosed this during a special engagement on Niger-Delta matters held in Port-Harcourt […]

