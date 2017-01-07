FIFA stops $1.5million grant to NFF over “traces of corruption”

Posted January 7, 2017 9:11 am by Comments

FIFA stops $1.5million grant to NFF over “traces of corruption”
fifap

World football governing body, FIFA, has decided to stop their annual $ 1.5million development grant to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), because they found “traces of corruption” in how previous funds were spent. According to AfricanFootball, FIFA has also issued the NFF a final warning “to straighten their financial records”. Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, had […]

FIFA stops $ 1.5million grant to NFF over “traces of corruption”

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FIFA grant issue will be resolved soon, says Nigeria’s FA chief Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick says the issue of delay in the payment of FIFA grant to the federation...
  2. FIFA clears air on delay in NFF’s annual grant World football governing body,FIFA has revealed Nigeria would soon get the money due to her from the annual grant the...
  3. Nigeria FA denies mismanagement of FIFA grants The General Assembly of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied claims by the Sports Minister Solomon Dalung that it...
  4. Nigeria’s Sports minister orders probe of FA finances Sports minister Solomon Dalung has ordered an audit of the finances of Nigeria Football Federation after the world football governing...
  5. Nigeria yet to domesticate FIFA laws-Ex-Minister Solomon Dalung, Minister of Youth and Sports Former Minister of Sports Alhaji Bala Ka’Oje says Nigeria has yet to domesticate...
  6. We’ll expose corruption in Nigeria football — Minister Sports minister, Solomon Dalung, has blamed the under development of Nigeria football on corruption, even as he insisted that exposing...
  7. FIFA Tells NFF To Return Cash They Can’t Account For World football governing body FIFA have warned the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will refund any cash paid to them for...
  8. Corruption: Nobel Peace Centre to end partnership with FIFA The board of the Nobel Peace Centre said on Monday it wished to end its formal cooperation with football’s scandal-plagued...
  9. Buhari hosts FIFA President, Infantino FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has arrived Nigeria’s Presidential Villa for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. The meeting is part...
  10. Blatter ‘available to defend FIFA’ at US corruption trial Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter told AFP Friday he “is available” to appear as a witness at a United States...

< YOHAIG home