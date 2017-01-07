FIFA stops $1.5million grant to NFF over “traces of corruption”
World football governing body, FIFA, has decided to stop their annual $ 1.5million development grant to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), because they found “traces of corruption” in how previous funds were spent. According to AfricanFootball, FIFA has also issued the NFF a final warning “to straighten their financial records”. Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, had […]
