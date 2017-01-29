Forward name of acting CJ, Walter Onnoghen to Senate for confirmation – Cleric tells Osinbajo

Posted January 29, 2017 1:11 am by Comments

Forward name of acting CJ, Walter Onnoghen to Senate for confirmation – Cleric tells Osinbajo
Prof-Osinbajo-in-a-private-jet

Archbishop of Christ Missionaries Crusaders, God-Dowell Avwomakpa, has urged Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, to forward the name of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen to the Senate for confirmation. He said Osinbajo, as a professor of law, should do the needful since he is conversant with what the law states. His […]

Forward name of acting CJ, Walter Onnoghen to Senate for confirmation – Cleric tells Osinbajo

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Magu’s confirmation: Read letter Osinbajo sent to senate as ‘Acting president’ ABUJA- Acting in the capacity of the president, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has sent to the senate, name...
  2. Acting CJN Onnoghen vows to sack more corrupt judges The new acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has vowed to continue with the fight against corruption...
  3. Photos: Pres. Buhari swears in acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen President Buhari today swore in the new Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen at the...
  4. President Buhari to swear in Onnoghen as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria today President Buhari will today at about 2pm at the state house Abuja, swear in acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice...
  5. Nigeria’s unity is on trial over Onnoghen, coalition warns Justice Walter Onnoghen in a handshake with President Muhammadu Buhari A Pro-Democracy coalition has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the...
  6. The man, Justice Walter Onnoghen New Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen during his swearing-in at the Presidential Villa, Abuja …yesterday. PHOTO: PHILIP OJISUA...
  7. Justice Walter Onnoghen Takes Oath Of Office As Chief Justice Of Nigeria.. You are looking at the New CJN… Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen taking the oath of office...
  8. Nigeria’s Judiciary ‘witnessing very challenging times’ – CJN Onnoghen “…the relationship between the fourth estate of the realm and our nation’s judiciary has been frosty.” The post Nigeria’s Judiciary...
  9. Judicial Commission Okays Onnoghen As Next Chief Justice Of Nigeria ABUJA – The Federal Judicial Service Commission, FJSC, has okayed Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen as the next Chief Justice of...
  10. More jurists criticise appointment of CJN in acting capacity Justice Walter Onnoghen More eminent jurists have flayed the appointment of Justice Walter Onnoghen as Chief Justice of Nigeria in...

< YOHAIG home