Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday abducted an officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ekiti State, Oluwafemi Ojo and his wife on the outskirts of Ogotun-Ekiti in Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area. The incident happened at about 5.00 pm at a location between Ogotun and Igbara Odo, which has recently become […]