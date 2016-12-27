Funke Akindele will not die barren – OAP Freeze responds to Pastor Faleyimu’s prophecy

Posted December 27, 2016 11:11 am by Comments

Funke Akindele will not die barren – OAP Freeze responds to Pastor Faleyimu’s prophecy
funke akindele

Cool FM’s On-Air Personality, OAP, Freeze, has reacted to the 2017 prophecy by the founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, Dr. Olagorioye Faleyimu, in which he said actress, Funke Akindele won’t have a child before she dies. The prophet said Ms Akindele, popularly known as ‘Jenifa’ should ‘pray deeply so as […]

Funke Akindele will not die barren – OAP Freeze responds to Pastor Faleyimu’s prophecy

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Funke Akindele And Husband, JJC Skillz On Set (Photos) Nollywood star, Funke Akindele shared a photo of her hubby, JJC Skillz while he was working on set of her...
  2. Funke Akindele Attaches Her Husband’s Name “Bello” To Her Name On Social Media (Pic) If u still doubting report that Funke Akindele aka Jenifa is now married..Think again.. After she officially introduced herself at...
  3. ‘Funke Akindele I reverse any negative prophesy over your life in the name of Jesus!’ – Freeze responds to negative prediction After Nigerian prophet’s negative prediction on actress Funke Akindele, OAP Freeze took to his page to say an open prayer...
  4. Funke Akindele And Her Husband Stun At The Premiere Of “Jenifa In London” Funke Akindele and producer,husband, JJC Skillz walked the red carpet at the London premiere of her new movie, Jenifa in...
  5. Why JJC and I chose a quiet wedding – Funke Akindele Nollywood star actress, Funke Akindele, has explained why her marriage to popular rapper, born Abdul Rasheed Bello, fondly called JJC...
  6. Pray for me to have children – Funke Akindele begs fans Popular Nollywood comic actress, Funke Akindele, has made a passionate appeal to her fans over her childlessness, urging them to...
  7. Funke Akindele Celebrates Her 40th Birthday In London. See Gift From Her Boyfriend Top Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is celebrating her birthday today. She’s currently in London with her boyfriend and she showed...
  8. Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele to Speak at 4th Edition of Nigerian Entertainment Conference | April 20 Nigerian actress, producer and entrepreneur Funke Akindele has been confirmed to speak at the fourth edition of Nigerian Entertainment Conference holding in...
  9. Funke Akindele got married on August 23rd. Read the official press statement Star actress, Funke Akindele walked down the aisle on Tuesday, 23, August, with her beau, Abdulrasheed Bello in London, UK...
  10. Funke Akindele Steps Out With Husband, JJC Skillz For A Movie Premiere In Lagos (Pic) This was their first public outing in Nigeria since they had their private wedding in London on August 23, 2016....

< YOHAIG home