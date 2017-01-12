Girl who converted to Islam after eloping with Muslim disowns parents

Posted January 12, 2017 11:11 am by Comments

Girl who converted to Islam after eloping with Muslim disowns parents
biba

An 18-year-old girl, Ishaku Habiba, Wednesday, caused a stir at a Katsina High Court when she disowned her parents. Habiba had last year eloped and converted from Christianity to Islam to get married to one Jamilu Lawal without her parents’ consent. At the court sitting yesterday, Habiba dissociated herself from a suit allegedly filed on […]

Girl who converted to Islam after eloping with Muslim disowns parents

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Christian Girl Who Eloped With Muslim Lover, Disowns Church, Parents At Court Of Law A girl, Habiba Ishaku, 18, on Wednesday dissociated herself from a suit instituted on her behalf by a foundation and...
  2. 16-yr-old Ifeoma, like Ese, was forcibly converted to Islam When in October 2014, Sunday Vanguard interviewed Mr Ndubuisi Nicodemus on the alleged forceful conversion of his daughter, Ifeoma, to...
  3. 6 Nigerian Actresses Who Converted To Islam And Their Reasons For Switching (Photos) Here are six of Nigeria’s finest actresses who have all sought refuge under the umbrella of Islam: 1. Moji Olaiya Moji...
  4. Emir of Katsina’s Marriage to 14 Year Old Habiba by Reno Omokri I have just read the statement made by the  Katsina Emirate Council on the issue of Habiba Isa, the 14...
  5. After Seven Years Into Marriage She Converted To muslim- Sound Sultan -Sound Sultan is a popular Nigerian artist – He married his wife in 2009 and she converted to Islam for...
  6. Muslim gang kidnaps, rapes Christian teenager over refusal to convert to Islam A Muslim gang in Pakistan has reportedly raped a 17-year-old Christian girl over her refusal to convert to Islam. The...
  7. 14-Year-Old Girl Chained Unclad By Her Parents For A Month Regains Freedom (Pic) A 14 year old girl, identified as Onyeka John, has regained her freedom after she was allegedly chained by her...
  8. Ex-Driver To Bishop Abioye Of Living Faith Church Converts To Islam (Pics, Video) – Ismail Haruna said he converted to Islam at Games Village in Abuja – He said he was a former...
  9. 5 Year Old Girl Kidnapped from Parents’ Home in Owerri A 5-year-old girl named Yannie Munachimso Oforduru, was kidnapped by unknown individuals on Friday, April 24th from her parents’ home...
  10. Three Brothers Of The Same Parents Convert To Islam In Imo State (See Photos) A report making the rounds online has it that three brothers of the same parents from Chokoneze in Ezinihitte Mbaise...

< YOHAIG home