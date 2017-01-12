Girl who converted to Islam after eloping with Muslim disowns parents
An 18-year-old girl, Ishaku Habiba, Wednesday, caused a stir at a Katsina High Court when she disowned her parents. Habiba had last year eloped and converted from Christianity to Islam to get married to one Jamilu Lawal without her parents’ consent. At the court sitting yesterday, Habiba dissociated herself from a suit allegedly filed on […]
