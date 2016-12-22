Herdsmen attacks: FG to establish 2 military formations in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai

Posted December 22, 2016 9:11 pm by Comments

Herdsmen attacks: FG to establish 2 military formations in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai
crime7

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has disclosed that plans are underway to establish two military formations in Southern parts of Kaduna State to curtail incessant attacks in the area. Speaking during a media chart on Wednesday night in Kaduna, governor El-Rufai, said the state government got assurances of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ministry of Defence and […]

Herdsmen attacks: FG to establish 2 military formations in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Southern Kaduna Attacks: El-Rufai Orders Arrest Of Suspected Masterminds Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has ordered the arrest and prosecution of the suspected masterminds of the November 14 attack...
  2. How we paid violent herdsmen to stop Southern Kaduna killings – El-Rufai Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has revealed how his administration traced some violent and aggrieved Fulani herdsmen to their...
  3. El Rufai faults CAN President over Southern Kaduna killings   Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has said that the killings in Southern Kaduna by suspected herdsmen was...
  4. Sen. Laah faults El-Rufai on Southern Kaduna Senator Danjuma Laah, (PDP, Kaduna South), yesterday, described as untrue claims made on Wednesday by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna...
  5. Foreign Fulani Militia Responsible For Southern Kaduna Killings – El-Rufai Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State claims the attacks on communities in the Southern part of the state were largely...
  6. Southern Kaduna killings: El-Rufai deploys soldiers, police Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has deplored the murder of citizens in Gida Biyu, Akwa’a and Angwan Anjo...
  7. There Has Been No Killing In Southern Kaduna In The Last Six Months – El Rufai The Kaduna State Governor, Mr Nasir El Rufai on Wednesday said his administration has more or less nipped in the...
  8. Kaduna killings: El-Rufai visits scene, orders Fulani leaders to produce mastermind of attacks KADUNA State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has ordered leaders of Fulani in Southern Kaduna to produce masterminds behind the Chawai...
  9. College of Education Gidan Waya shut down as herdsmen launch fresh attack on Southern Kaduna Students of College of Education, Gidan Waya in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State have vacated the school following...
  10. Southern Kaduna killings: CAN hits El-Rufai over ‘money for ceasefire’ The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna State chapter, has condemned in strong terms the action of the Kaduna State...

< YOHAIG home