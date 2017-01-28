How Buhari shunned our request for NAF to take over Rivers’ armoured Helicopters – Wike

Posted January 28, 2017 9:11 pm by Comments

How Buhari shunned our request for NAF to take over Rivers’ armoured Helicopters – Wike
Rivers_armoured_helicopter1

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has revealed that he officially wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, requesting that the two armoured helicopters bought by the immediate past administration in the state be handed over to the Nigerian Air Force. He explained that he wrote the letter following the high custom duty charged for the helicopters […]

How Buhari shunned our request for NAF to take over Rivers’ armoured Helicopters – Wike

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Rivers State Lays Claim To Bell Helicopters In Lagos Barely a day after two Bell helicopters seized by the Nigerian Customs Service were handed over to the Nigerian Air...
  2. Wike Asks Rivers Tribunal To Nullify APC’s Request Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has asked the tribunal in the state to nullify a decision which granted the All Progressives...
  3. Rivers rerun: We’ve video of Rivers CP plotting to rig – Wike RIVERS State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the state government would in the coming weeks release the audiovisual footages...
  4. Rivers Assembly approves new N9bn loan for Wike RIVERS State House of Assembly, during an emergency meeting, yesterday, unanimously approved a fresh N9billion Zenith Bank Loan facility for...
  5. Rivers at 50 is a celebration of liberation, says Gov Wike RIVERS Stateg, Nyesom Wike has stated that next year’s 50th anniversary of the state is a celebration of the liberation...
  6. Rivers Rerun: Police Sacks Six of Wike’s aides The Nigerian Police Force has sacked six of its men who violated clear instructions during the 10 December, 2016 legislative...
  7. Wike to IGP Panel on Rivers Rerun: You are biased RIVERS State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has told the Nigerian Police Special Joint Investigation Panel on Rivers Rerun that they...
  8. Wike passes Rivers  N470b 2017 budget into law The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike,  has given his assent to the state N470billion 2017 Appropriation Law passed by the...
  9. Rivers APC lauds Buhari’s timely bailout, asks Wike to stop further borrowing The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has hailed the timely intervention by President Muhammadu Buhari in...
  10. Amnesty: Rivers won’t give cash to ex- criminals – Wike GOVERNOR NYESOM Wike of Rivers has reiterated the resolve of his administration against payment of cash to kidnappers, cultists and...

< YOHAIG home