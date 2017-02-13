How ex-Air Chief, Umar acquired properties with NAF funds – Witness

How ex-Air Chief, Umar acquired properties with NAF funds – Witness
air-marshal-mohammed-dikko-umar

Trial of Air Marshal Umar Dikko, continued on Monday, before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, presenting its first witness, Commodore S. A. Yushau (rtd), who narrated how the defendant used NAF funds to acquire properties in Abuja. Dikko who served […]

