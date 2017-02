The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has mocked a cross section of Nigerians criticising President Muhammadu Buhari. El-Rufai who took to his Face book page to share a video: “The Truth Blues, Corruption fights back,” said whenever he gets upset witth “shameless” anti-Buhari “folks” he watches the video. In a terse statement, he wrote: “WEEKEND […]