How some directors organize ‘auditions’ just to have sex with actresses – Victor Osuagwu

Posted January 25, 2017 1:11 pm by Comments

How some directors organize ‘auditions’ just to have sex with actresses – Victor Osuagwu
Victor Osuagwu

Renowned Nollywood actor, Victor Osuagwu, has bemoaned the sexual harassment ongoing in the industry. He vowed that culprits won’t last long in the industry as they would be smoked out. In a chat with Inside Nollywood, the former chairman of Lagos State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, said it’s a fight to […]

How some directors organize ‘auditions’ just to have sex with actresses – Victor Osuagwu

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Osita Iheme, Victor Osuagwu & Klint Da Drunk At Rivers PDP End Of Year Party (Pics) Nigerian comedian Klint Da Drunk and Nollywood actors Osita Iheme and Victor Osuagwu yesterday attended Rivers state PDP Christmas/end of...
  2. Have you always wanted to be a TV Star? Here’s your Chance! Attend any of the Africa Magic Auditions in Lagos, Abuja or Port Harcourt this November Here’s an amazing opportunity for aspiring actors and actresses to live their dreams of becoming a TV star! Africa Magic...
  3. Actor Van Vicker is the New Regional Director of Film Directors Guild of Ghana! Ghollywood actor Van Vicker is excited about his new appointment as the Film Directors Guild of Ghana (FDGG) Regional Director...
  4. Nollywood Actresses Attend A Wedding Event In Heavy Makeup, Fans React (Photo) Nollywood actresses Empress Njama, Tayo Sobola, Moyo Lawal and Mary Lazarus came out to support one of their own, Seun...
  5. IDPs to turn actors, actresses The Chief Executive Officer of 2-ET Media Network, Mr Emmanuel Eyaba, said the organisation would select persons from Internally Displaced...
  6. Actors And Actresses Storm Comic Star Actor, Aluwe’s Mom’s Burial (Pics) Aluwe & wife Peju Ogunmola This month, popular Nollywood celebrities shut down the quiet town of Ilora in Oyo State...
  7. Ovations as Amenechi steps down as film directors president Amata, Imasuen, Omoefe, Iroegbu lock horns in presidential debate To set the stage for the election of  a new president...
  8. Imo police uncover killers of Rev. Fr. Dennis Osuagwu Imo State Police Command says it has smashed the killer gang that murdered a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Dennis Osuagwu...
  9. Top Nigerian actor  appointed as new AGN president Nollywood Actor  Emeka Ike as been confirmed  as Actors Guild of Nigeria. Why Ibinabo Fiberesima was the former AGN.  The...
  10. I have kissed over 200 actresses on set— Jim Iyke Nollywood bad boy, Jimi Iyke can’t stop being controversial. During the week, the actor openly kissed actress Joselyn Dumas on...

< YOHAIG home