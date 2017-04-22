How Stanley Uzochukwu created 700 jobs through Stanley Oil new ultra-modern luxury facility [PHOTOS]
The executive governor of Anambra State, His Excellency, Willie Obiano and popular Nigerian musician, Flavour, on Friday visited and supervised the completion of Stanel Oil ultra-modern luxury facility in Awka, Anambra State which is now 100% completed and expected to be commissioned soon. Gov. Obiano who stopped over at the site after commissioning road construction […]
