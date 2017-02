A caterer, Ayodele Oluwakemi, on Friday prayed an Agege Customary Court in Lagos to dissolve her four-year-old marriage because her husband forced her to terminate three pregnancies. She said that there was also no love lost between her and her husband, Famurewa Oladimeji. Oluwakemi, 28, residing at No. 5, Adekanbi Taylor Close, Okeira in Ogba, […]