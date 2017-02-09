I have not spoken with Buhari since he travelled – Foreign Affairs minister

I have not spoken with Buhari since he travelled – Foreign Affairs minister
The controversies over the health condition of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari is far from being over. This time, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama declared in Enugu on Thursday that he has not had direct communication with Buhari since he embarked on vacation. There have been uncertainties over the health condition of President Buhari, […]

