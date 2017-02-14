I never collected money from Tinubu for my election in 2007 – Governor Mimiko

I never collected money from Tinubu for my election in 2007 – Governor Mimiko
Ekiti State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, has declared that he never collected money from a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to prosecute his election in 2007. Mimiko made the disclosure while reacting to a claim by Tinubu during the governorship campaign of Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, saying he spent millions on his election petition […]

