I vow to serve God for the rest of my life – Davido gives testimony in church [VIDEO]

Posted February 13, 2017

Renowned Nigerian music star, born David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido was pictured at a church in Lagos State on Sunday sharing testimonies. He stood before the congregation at the Redeemed Christian Church of God parish, RCCG, City of David, Victoria Island. “Praise the Lord,” he screamed. “I normally wake up late but I woke […]

