I was ordered to sacrifice my son after I killed 100 people – ‘Marine’ man cries out

marine

A 46-year-old Zimbabwean man, Musiyiwa Denhere, who claims to have acquired marine spirits from the underground world, has reportedly confessed to killing over 100 persons. The self-acclaimed ‘tsikamutanda’ from Gweru, Mkoba part of the country said the marine spirits which he had worked under are now demanding that he compensates them by sacrificing his 3-year-son […]

