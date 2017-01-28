Ighalo set for £200,000-a-week deal in China as Watford confirm “important offer”

Posted January 28, 2017 5:11 pm by Comments

Ighalo set for £200,000-a-week deal in China as Watford confirm “important offer”
Ighalo_20170128_095312

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, is set to leave Premier League side, Watford, for an unnamed Chinese Super League team. The UK Mirror reports that the Hornets are willing to allow the 27-year-old leave, after they accepted an offer said to be around £27million, which could see the player earn £200,000 a week. Ighalo has […]

Ighalo set for £200,000-a-week deal in China as Watford confirm “important offer”

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ighalo signs new Watford deal Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has signed a new five-year deal with English Premier League club Watford. This new deal...
  2. Watford extend Ighalo’s deal to 2021 English Premier League club, Watford on Thursday announced that Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has signed a new contract until...
  3. Watford will not sell Ighalo Watford on Friday issued a statement insisting that Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo, is not for sale “under any circumstances.” The...
  4. Ighalo rejects ‘staggering’ Chinese offer Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has turned down a bid by Chinese club Hebei China Fortune to land him for...
  5. Odion Ighalo West Brom deal falls through West Brom have ended their chase of Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo with Coach Tony Pulis claiming Watfordare asking for too...
  6. Ighalo Credit Watford Draw To Hard work  Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo, has credited his team’s 2-2 draw against Chelsea to persistence and hard work. Ighalo...
  7. Yaya Toure Rejects £430,000-a-week Offer From China Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has rejected a £430,000-a-week offer from Chinese super league clubs reports said on Wednesday.. The...
  8. Watford’s survival is top priority – Ighalo Watford striker, Odion Ighalo, has said his club survival in the English Premier League will be his major priority this season....
  9. Ighalo in flying start for Watford Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo made a flying start to his English Premiership campaign with Watford in their opening game...
  10. EPL: Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo scores as Watford beat Swansea Odion Ighalo scored the only goal of the game against Swansea on Saturday to earn 10-man Watford their first win...

< YOHAIG home