Ighalo set for £200,000-a-week deal in China as Watford confirm “important offer”
Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, is set to leave Premier League side, Watford, for an unnamed Chinese Super League team. The UK Mirror reports that the Hornets are willing to allow the 27-year-old leave, after they accepted an offer said to be around £27million, which could see the player earn £200,000 a week. Ighalo has […]
