Immigration arrests 128 foreigners in Adamawa for attempting to acquire National ID cards

The Adamawa State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has apprehended 128 foreigners who attempted to acquire the Nigeria’s National Identity cards. The command’s comptroller, Mr Sule Wunti, disclosed this on Wednesday in Yola while reviewing the activities of the command for 2016. Wunti said those arrested comprised 63 Cameroonians, 31 Chadians, 27 Nigeriens […]