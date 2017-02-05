Increase Corps members allowance from N19,000 to N50,000 – Fayose challenges FG

Increase Corps members allowance from N19,000 to N50,000 – Fayose challenges FG
The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has advocated for N50,000 as monthly allowance for corps members. Fayose, who doubles as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum called on the Federal Government to review the current Corps members allowance from N19,000 to N50,000. The governor who took to his Twitter handle @GovAyoFayose, […]

Increase Corps members allowance from N19,000 to N50,000 – Fayose challenges FG

