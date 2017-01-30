Inibehe Effiong: SSS VS Apostle Suleman: Let the truth be told

Posted January 30, 2017 3:11 pm by Comments

Inibehe Effiong: SSS VS Apostle Suleman: Let the truth be told
IMG_20161227_074604

It is politically correct and simplistic for anyone to demand the arrest and prosecution of Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the outspoken and controversial Founder and General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries over his recent belligerent utterances against those said by the Nigerian government to be aliens from Mali, Niger, Chad and other neighboring countries; the […]

Inibehe Effiong: SSS VS Apostle Suleman: Let the truth be told

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigerian Pastor, Apostle Suleman Donates €2000 To Great Ormond Hospital, UK (Pics) According to a report by We Love Apostle Suleman,Apostle Suleman who is currently in UK donated €2000 to Great Ormond...
  2. Apostle Suleman Buys A Toyota For His Church Member (Photos) Nigerian pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman today blessed one of his church members with a Toyota car.The excited woman could be...
  3. Dear President Buhari, Nigerian Lives Also Matter By Inibehe Effiong 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Dear President Buhari, Nigerian Lives Also Matter By Inibehe Effiong 10 Hours Ago All Content...
  4. Apostle Suleman Gives One Of His Pastors N400k & Brand New Jeep (Photos) Nigerian Pastor Apostle Johnson Suleman today blessed one of his pastors with N400,000 and a brand new Jeep. Check out...
  5. I rejected private jet gift —Apostle Johnson Suleman The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Intervational, Apostle Johnson Suleman, who just ended the Johannesburg, South Africa, version of...
  6. Photos Of Apostle Suleman On His Way To DSS Headquarters In Abuja General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, apostle Johnson Suleman, was pictured on his way to the Department of State...
  7. Apostle Suleman Preaches Under The Rain In Lagos (Photos) The Etsako, Edo State born preacher was seen ministering to his congregation under the rain, in Lagos, recently. http://www.yeoal.com/2016/10/photos-apostle-suleman-preaches-under.html Nairaland...
  8. Apostle Suleman to appear before DSS with 30 lawyers Olusola Fabiyi and Friday Olokor The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has formally been invited...
  9. Kaduna’s anti- preaching bill is like fighting God – Apostle Suleman The President of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, last week, took his mission to Lagos where a crusade,...
  10. Apostle Suleman allegedly prophesies,Yemi Osinbajo will face removal A prophet in his end of year prophesies said Muhammadu Buhari will be humbled in the coming year He further...

< YOHAIG home