A 30-year-old-man, Busari Akeem, on Tuesday appeared before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged dangerous driving. Akeem is facing four count charges of dangerous driving, murder, and malicious damage. The Prosecutor, Insp. Oladoye Joshua, told the court that the accused committed the offense on Jan. 8 at about 10:00pm at Kabelo Filling Station area, […]