Man caught having sex with goat, says he fears contracting HIV from women

A 23-year-old Kenyan, Otieno Jalango, has been arrested for having sex with his neighbour’s goat. According to eDaily, Jalango was caught in the South East Muhuru area in Nyatike Sub-County, Migori County while having sex with the domestic animal. Upon his arrest, the young man confessed that he regularly engages in sexual activities with animals […]

