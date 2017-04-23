Manchester United release official statement on Ibrahimovic, Rojo injuries
Manchester United have confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, have both suffered “significant” knee ligament injuries. The two players both sustained their injuries during United’s 2-1 win over Anderlecht in the Europa League on Thursday. Reports say Ibrahimovic is likely to be out injured until January 2018 , while Rojo is set to miss […]
