MMM: Buhari’s aide, Femi Adesina denies endorsing Ponzi scheme

Posted January 11, 2017 11:11 am by Comments

MMM: Buhari’s aide, Femi Adesina denies endorsing Ponzi scheme
femi adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has dismissed insinuations in certain quarters saying he endorsed popular ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, MMM. “A statement endorsing MMM is being credited to me on digital media. It is false. Please ignore it. Impostors and identity thieves at work,” the Presidential […]

MMM: Buhari’s aide, Femi Adesina denies endorsing Ponzi scheme

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Femi Adesina becomes Buhari’s Media aide Femi Adesina, President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), has been named as    Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President-...
  2. Buhari gets better with age – Femi Adesina President Muhammadu Buhari has said that despite his age, he still remains the good old incorrigible man that Nigerians know...
  3. Buhari don’t hate Ndigbo – Femi Adesina Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Weekend, was guest on Radio Continental, 102.3 FM....
  4. Soyinka Denies Endorsing Any Candidate Professor Wole Soyinka has warned those spreading rumours about him endorsing President Goodluck Jonathan and some governorship candidate should deceit...
  5. Buhari won’t ask media to kill for stories – Femi Adesina Mr. Adesina says the first thing the President told him when he assumed office was: “Always tell me the truth.”...
  6. Sun Newspapers MD Femi Adesina May be Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media & Publicity Reports currently circulating online state that president-elect Muhammadu Buhari may have appointed Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of The Sun newspapers,...
  7. “The Soft Side of President Buhari” – Buhari’s Media Adviser, Femi Adesina Writes Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in this article narrates several of his experiences with...
  8. MMM Nigeria: Reps To Probe Ponzi Scheme Operations The House of Representatives has mandated its committee on banking and currency and financial crimes to investigate the operations of...
  9. Reactions Trail Lawmakers’ Decision To Probe MMM Ponzi Scheme Operations Hours after the House of Representatives in Nigeria initiated a process to probe the operations of a Ponzi scheme, MMM,...
  10. Nigerians blast Femi Adesina on his comment about Buhari, ministers The recent comments by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Mr. President, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Buhari not...

< YOHAIG home