MMM: Buhari’s aide, Femi Adesina denies endorsing Ponzi scheme
The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has dismissed insinuations in certain quarters saying he endorsed popular ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, MMM. “A statement endorsing MMM is being credited to me on digital media. It is false. Please ignore it. Impostors and identity thieves at work,” the Presidential […]
